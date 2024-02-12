Azernews.Az

20 million eggs exported from Azerbaijan and Turkiye to Russia

12 February 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
About 20 million eggs were exported from Azerbaijan and Turkiye to Russia until February 12, says The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor), Azernews reports.

