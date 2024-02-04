Azerbaijan reveals amount of beef exported from India

4 February 2024 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

In January-November 2023, Azerbaijan bought 1,705 tons of beef worth $ 4 million 421 thousand from India.

Azernews reports about this with reference to the report of the State Statistics Committee.

Import of meat increased by $ 2 million 483 thousand dollars (2.3 times) in terms of value and 1 105 tons (2.8 times) in terms of quantity. It should be recalled that in January-November 2022, 600 tons of meat worth $ 1,908,000 were purchased.

In general, the average import price of 1 ton of beef in the 11 months of 2023 was $2,593, and in the corresponding period of 2022 it was $3,231. The import price of 1 ton of meat decreased by 638 dollars or 9.8% in the last year.

This means that in the reporting period, the import of 1 kg of meat from India cost AZN 4.41, and in the same period of 2022, it cost 5.49AZN ($3.23) , a decrease of 1.08 AZN ($0.64).

During the 11th month of 2021, Azerbaijan bought 490 tons of beef worth $1 million 420 thousand from India.

In that period, the average import price of 1 kg of meat was 2.90 dollars.

