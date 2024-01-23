Azernews.Az

ASCO announces cargo traffic figures for previous year

23 January 2024 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) announced cargo traffic figures for 2023. ASCO reported that last year ASCO tankers transported 4.9 million tonnes of cargo, Azernews reports.

