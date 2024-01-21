Azerbaijan leads WEF ranking on efficient energy transition among CIS

21 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Azerbaijan has made progress on legal and infrastructure issues on the way to facilitating efficient energy transition in 2023, Azernews reports with reference to the updated World Economic Forum (WEF) assessment (ranking) structure of the world's countries with regard to energy transition.

The WEF ranking of 120 countries of the world, prepared with a focus on three components - energy security, sustainable development and improvement of environmental conditions, shows that Azerbaijan is ranked 32nd in 2023, with significant progress recorded in the period 2022-23.

At the same time, Azerbaijan leads in this WEF ranking among other CIS countries and even many European countries.

This document also reflects the progress of each of the 120 countries in the period 2014-23, and Azerbaijan recorded a positive growth of 10.27 points on the Energy Transition Index (ETI) during this period.

The WEF report is important in terms of the attitude of global companies and international financial institutions towards co-operation with a country, and Azerbaijan's achievements on the ETI rating from the WEF are very important in this context.

