State Tax Service holds meeting with expert economists

20 January 2024 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Orhan Nazarli, held a meeting with expert economists, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

Information says that the event discussed the latest changes in the tax legislation, the main issues facing tax policy, current topics in the field of tax administration. The head of DVH informed about the main directions of the ongoing reforms, mid-term tax policy.

During the meeting with the participation of DVX officials there was a wide exchange of views on a number of issues of interest to experts, questions were answered. The proposals voiced by the participants were recorded.

Holding such meetings on a regular basis, especially during the preparation of changes in tax legislation, was considered appropriate for more active involvement of the expert community in the process.

