Public catering turnover in Azerbaijan increase by 15%

20 January 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, the turnover of public catering in Azerbaijan increased in real terms by 15.2% compared to 2022 and totalled AZN 2 bln 41.5 mln, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

The state sector accounted for AZN 19 mln 511.6 thousand of annual turnover, while the non-governmental sector accounted for AZN 2 bln 022 mln, according to the information.

In the private sector, 50.6 % of the turnover fell on legal entities, and 49.4 % on individuals carrying out entrepreneurial activity in this sphere.

The turnover of legal entities increased by 15.6 % during the year and totalled AZN 1024.1 mln.

