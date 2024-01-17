Azerbaijan, Japan discuss bilateral coop

17 January 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the representatives of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Minister in his official X network.

Japan Tobacco was represented by the President and CEO of the company Eddy Pirard and Director for the International Affairs Ana Veljkovic.

The meeting discussed the bilateral cooperation. Additional, the sides addressed the upcoming events within the framework of COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan, as well as the attraction of the private sector to the activity of COP29.

Within the Davos Economic Forum (@wef), we held a meeting with Eddy Pirard, the President and CEO of Japan Tobacco International company (@JTI_global), and Ana Veljkovic, the Director for International Affairs. Our discussions focused on the bilateral cooperation with the… pic.twitter.com/iOBSLCZref — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) January 17, 2024

It is worth noting that Japan Tabaccos has a representative office in Baku. JTI is a leading international tobacco company in Azerbaijan and it started its business in the country in 2007. The company is one of the very few companies in Azerbaijan that has sustainability built in its DNA thanks to its global 4S model – responsibility towards consumers, shareholders, employees and wider society. Besides, JTI is recognized as Top Employer thanks to the company's exceptional HR practices.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz