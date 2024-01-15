Azerbaijani delegation to participate in Davos Economic Forum

15 January 2024 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and a number of representatives of state structures, including local companies, will participate in the World Economic Forum to be held in Davos, Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing Economy Ministry.

"The Minister of Economy will leave for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum. The program of visits and meetings is being finalized. The delegation will also include representatives of a number of state and private companies of Azerbaijan," the source said.

According to the agenda of the Davos Economic Forum, Mikayil Jabbarov will participate in the "COP28 and the Road Ahead" discussions scheduled for January 16.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol, US President's special representative on climate issues John Kerry, ENGIE Group CEO Kathryn McGregor and Sally Buzby from "The Washington Post" newspaper will also participate in those discussions.

"The participation of the representative of Azerbaijan in these discussions is logical, as COP29 will be held in Baku," the source stressed.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will continue until January 19.

