Azerbaijan discloses annual inflation in previous year

15 January 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

In 2023, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan was 108.8% compared to 2022, including 109.6% for food products, beverages and tobacco products, 108.4% for non-food products, 108% for paid services provided to the population, it was 2%, Azernews reports.

According to information received from the State Customs Committee, last month the consumer price index was 100.5% compared to the previous month, and 102.1% compared to December of the previous year.

In December, the consumer price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco products was 101.0% compared to the previous November, and 100.8% compared to December of the previous year. More than the individual food products, the increase is of brown rice, fresh fish, unpasteurized milk, eggs, olive oil, pomegranate, tangerine, grape, animal, date, apple, banana, walnut, hazelnut, cucumber, tomato, garlic, onion, pumpkin, lemonade, and the decrease was mainly observed in the prices of buckwheat and semolina, bread, beef and mutton, cottage cheese, table margarine, corn and sunflower oils, oranges, lemons, cabbage, carrots, beets, potatoes, sugar powder. There was no significant change in the prices of other food products.

Last month, the consumer price index for non-food products was 100.0% compared to the previous month, and 102.7% compared to December of the previous year.

In December, the consumer price index for paid services provided to the population was 100.1% compared to November, and 103.7% compared to December of the previous year. From the paid services, the increase was mainly observed in the prices of taxi transport within the city and leisure tours, while the decrease was observed in the prices of international passenger transport services by air transport. There was no significant change in the prices of other paid services.

