Azerbaijan approves quality indicators of telecommunication services

10 January 2024 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport approved the normative legal act titled Quality Indicators of Services in the Field of Communication and High Technologies, including Internet services, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry, the normative legal act serving the formation of a competitive and quality telecommunications market in our country was prepared in accordance with a number of international standards in this field, including the recommendations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI).

The document requires ensuring the quality of the service provided by providers and operators by determining the service quality indicators for telephone (wired) and cellular (mobile) communication, internet services, as well as customer services for these services, and these indicators are not below the required level.

This, in turn, will create conditions for increasing customer satisfaction in general, as well as for the formation of a healthy competitive environment.

Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), the regulatory agency for telecommunication and postal services of Azerbaijan, will continue to take measures related to the assessment and improvement of the quality of relevant services.

It should be noted that ICTA carries out regulation and control in the fields of information and communication technologies (ICT) and communication (telecommunications and post), as well as radio spectrum management.

