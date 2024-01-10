Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund makes report of revenues of previous years
The State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan has disclosed the income made by the Fund in 2023.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%