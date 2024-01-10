Azerbaijan's ready-made clothing import from Turkiye increases

10 January 2024 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

In January-December 2023, Turkiye increased its export of ready-made clothing products to Azerbaijan by 11.6 percent to 79.1 million dollars compared to the same period in 2022, Azernews reports, citing TurkicWorld.

According to the source, this was reported by the Ministry of Trade of Turkiye.

In December 2023, Turkiye's export of ready-made clothing products to Azerbaijan decreased by 29 percent to 6.4 million dollars compared to the same month of 2022.

It should be noted that in January-December 2023, Turkiye's export of ready-made clothing products decreased by 9.2 percent compared to the same period of 2022 and was equal to 19.3 billion dollars.

In December 2023, Turkiye exported 1.5 billion dollars worth of ready-made clothing products, which is 14.6 percent less than in December 2022.

It was noted that during the last 12 months (December 2022-December 2023), Turkiye exported ready-made clothing products for 19.3 billion dollars.

