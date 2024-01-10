Eggs export from Azerbaijan to Russia increase

10 January 2024 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

In December 2023, following the decisions made at the federal level in Russia, 5 batches of chicken eggs from Azerbaijan and Turkiye were brought to Dagestan.

According to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control of Russia ("Rosselkhoznadzor"), 1.2 million food eggs were imported from Azerbaijan and more than 600 thousand food eggs from Turkiye.

In total, 110 tons of eggs were supplied. Samples were taken to ensure the quality and safety of food products during importation.

Grappling with a significant 15.1% price hike in November and a 40.3% increase since January 2023, Russia’s government has taken decisive action to stabilize domestic markets and suspended import taxes on eggs from January 1 to June 30, 2024. With a standard tax rate of 15% now waived, the Russian agricultural products watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has also greenlit egg imports from Azerbaijan and Turkiye to alleviate market pressures further.

With a robust development in poultry production, Azerbaijan has not only fulfilled its agreement to export eggs to Russia but is also setting sights on China for exporting poultry meat. This expansion of economic relations underscores Azerbaijan’s capacity to produce a surplus suitable for international markets. The Ministry of Agriculture and the Russian Minister of Agriculture are optimistic about achieving price stability for chicken eggs and anticipate increased supplies from Azerbaijan and Turkiye, thanks to the lifted import duties.

Besides, Azerbaijan exports edible eggs to Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz