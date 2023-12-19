Azercell has successfully renewed its ISO 37001:2016 "Anti Bribery Management System" certificate [PHOTO]

19 December 2023 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

The country's leading mobile operator has once again confirmed its compliance with international standards in the fight against corruption

"Azercell Telecom" LLC has successfully renewed its certificate on ISO 37001:2016 "Anti Bribery Management System" standards. The surveillance audit conducted on October 30-31, 2023, by Turkish company Denetik International Certification, accredited by ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board), the largest accreditation body in the United States once again confirmed that Azercell's anti-corruption program meets all the requirements, and the certificate was extended to three years. The ISO 37001 standard was published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2016 and is considered the only globally accepted standard in the field of combatting corruption.

The certificate of compliance with international standards was presented to Azercell's General Director for Law, Ethics and Compliance, Shirin Aliyeva. Sh. Aliyeva emphasized that Azercell is the first mobile operator to obtain this certificate and said that the company has taken purposeful and decisive steps in the implementation and promotion of the anti-corruption program.

It should be noted that a special anti-corruption program has been implemented in Azercell for a long time. The main direction of the program is to serve the prevention of corruption in all areas of the company's activities, promote business ethical behavior, organize continuous training for staff and third parties (business partners, customers, suppliers, etc.) in this field, create information channels related to corruption cases, check the effective application of compliance standards, conduct the investigation of violations, and take appropriate measures to reduce corruption risks, etc.

