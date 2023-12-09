Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss bilateral co-op

9 December 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon discussed bilateral collaboration, Azernews reports.

The Tajik Foreign Ministry said the discussions encompassed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in economics, trade, industry, and transport, including transit cargo transportation.

The sides also addressed investments in industrial and energy sectors.

The meeting facilitated an exchange of opinions regarding mutual collaboration in executing joint investment projects. The sides explored the development of new tools to enhance bilateral relations, leveraging a conducive atmosphere and available opportunities.

According to State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan amounted to $5.183 million from January through October 2023. This figure increased by 26.23 percent compared to the same period in 2022 when it stood at $4.106 million.

---

