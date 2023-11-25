SCC unveils Azerbaijan's income from tobacco exports
In January-October 2023, Azerbaijan imported tobacco and its industrial substitutes worth 97 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing SCC.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%