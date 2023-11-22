Azercosmos sings MoU with Brazilian Space Agency [PHOTOS]

22 November 2023 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the Brazilian Space Agency on cooperation in the space sector.

Azernews informs with reference to Azercosmos that the document provides for cooperation between the two countries in the field of space science, technology, and applications and will serve as a tool in creating a framework for further cooperation in the space sphere.

Within the framework of the memorandum, the parties identified areas of support for socio-economic development in both countries as a result of processing satellite images related to agriculture, water resources, urban and regional planning, environmental assessment, mapping of land cover, monitoring of natural disasters, mapping of natural resources, marine and terrestrial monitoring, geospatial systems, and communications on land, which will expand at satellite stations. Academic and training opportunities for professionals from both countries in the field of space science, technology, and applications will also be explored.

Chairman Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov stressed the importance of cooperation with Brazil in the field of space, noting that, as a result of this memorandum and closer partnership, Azerbaijan's space industry will develop and space-related activities will expand.

The Head of the Brazilian Space Agency, Marco Antonio Chamon, informed that Azerbaijan has great potential in the space sector and can be successfully used for the development of various industries, including scientific research, technological innovation, education, and the economy.

