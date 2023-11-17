Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring reliable gas supplies to EU

17 November 2023 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Increased pipeline gas deliveries from Azerbaijan via the Southern Gas Corridor have contributed to securing gas supplies to the EU, said Mairead McGuinness, the European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, with reference to EU documents, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.