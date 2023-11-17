Preparations for winter weather continue in Baku [PHOTOS]

17 November 2023 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Preparation for winter weather in the winter season continues in accordance with the approved action plans in all districts of Baku, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Baku City Executive Power reports that, first of all, special equipment for city and district utilities has been prepared, repair works have been carried out in a number of residential and non-residential buildings, and additional measures have been taken.

In order to control the work done, the Baku City Executive Power appointed a person responsible for each district. Together with representatives of local executive bodies, they regularly ensure the implementation of measures to prepare for snowy weather in the districts and check the status of the implementation of the tasks set and work done.

Within the framework of these works, in order to discuss issues of preparation for winter snow weather in Nasimi, Yasamal, and Narimanov districts of the capital, an operative meeting was held with the participation of officials of Baku City Executive Power, district administration, communal enterprises, departments and organisations, heads of educational institutions and other relevant institutions, as well as representatives of the private sector. During the consultations, the report of the head of each direction was heard.

It was noted that each institution in the regions should know their duties in the winter months, be able to promptly eliminate emerging problems, and create a sufficient stock of salt and necessary inverters on site.

It was noted that each organisation should actively participate in the implementation of seasonal preparations and take appropriate measures to clear the adjacent territory from snow and ice during precipitation.

In addition to the equipment of municipal institutions, it was decided to involve the existing equipment of departments, organisations, municipalities, and private institutions in the snow removal work.

During the consultations, the specific division of responsibilities between the institutions in the regions was determined, and tasks were given to the responsible persons. At the same time, the heads of catering companies, private institutions, and representatives of the public were invited to take direct part in cleaning their territories in accordance with the rules adopted in European countries on winter days.

