Monday November 13 2023

Azerbaijani Economy Minister reveals volume of collected taxes

13 November 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Economy Minister reveals volume of collected taxes
The minister added that in the conditions of continued economic growth and transparency, tax revenues of AZN14.6bn ($8,6bn) were provided to the state budget in 10 months of the current year, about AZN1.1bn ($0,65bn) of taxes were collected in addition to the forecast, Azernews reports.

