Azerbaijan unveils funds allocated for strengthening its defense capacity

2 November 2023 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan announced the amount of funds to be allocated to strengthening its defense potential in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Finance Ministry.

Thus, to strengthen the defense potential and further improve the material and technical support of the armed forces, AZN3bn ($1,76bn) funds are predicted from the capital expenditures of the state budget for the financial support of special defense projects and measures in accordance with the tasks ahead and concluded contracts.

