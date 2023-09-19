Schoolchildren in Agali village start the New Academic Year with Azercell! [PHOTOS]

19 September 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell Telecom LLC pleased young residents of Agali village, Zangilan district.At the event held in front of Azercell's official sales and service center in Agali village on the occasion of the start of the New Academic Year, the Company employees presented school supplies to schoolchildren, and Azercell volunteers presented special gifts to kindergarten kids to increase interest in education. Data packs were also presented to all participants of the event.

A musical entertainment program and competitions for children were held as part of the event.

Azercell`s official sales and service center has been operating in Agali village built based on the "Smart Village" concept since June 2022, and another one in Shusha city since August last year. Most subscriber operations are carried out at the points provided with all the conditions and state-of-the-art equipment for high-standard Customer Care.

Azercell Telecom LLC is the first operator to establish mobile telecommunications infrastructure in the liberated territories. To date, Azercell has installed more than 100 base stations in Karabakh and surrounding districts and continues to work in this direction to cover these territories with a quality network and make the lives of citizens returning to their native lands easier and more flexible via mobile connection.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz