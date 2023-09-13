SOCAR Petroleum opens gas station in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

13 September 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC continues its support aiming at reconstruction and restoration works carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

In this regard, another filling station of the SOCAR brand was put into operation in Eastern Zangazur. The modular filling station is located in the village of Shukurbeyli, Jabrayil.

The location of the filling station is convenient for vehicles traveling along the Shukurbeyli - Jabrayil - Hadrut highway. This road passes through the territory of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts and starts from the Horadiz - Jabrayil - Zangilan - Aghband highway.

At the station where fuel products, AI-92, AI-95 Premium, and diesel will be sold, two fuel dispensers have been installed. At the same time, appropriate conditions have been created for supplying fuel to two light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles.

It should be noted that the new filling station is the seventh station put into operation within the framework of the “Year of Heydar Aliyev”.

Currently, filling stations under the SOCAR brand operate in the cities of Shusha and Lachin, Aghdam, Gubadli (Eyvazli village), Khojavand (Hadrut village) and Jabrayil (Shukurbeyli) districts. The filling station, which began operating in the city of Lachin, is the third station under the SOCAR brand put into operation in the East Zangazur economic region. At the same time, the number of filling stations under the SOCAR brand in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions increased to six, and in the country as a whole - to 53.

In accordance with the strategic development plan of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC, work in this area continues. At the same time, the number of SOCAR gas stations that meet modern standards is increasing and dynamically developing in Azerbaijan.

