Azerbaijan, China discuss prospects for cooperation in various areas

11 July 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with the Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min, Azernews reports.

The sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries in various areas, and the meeting discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation in economic, trade, energy, transport, transit, investment, information and communication technologies, humanitarian, tourism, and other fields.

The sides also agreed to hold the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission in China by the end of this year.

