Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: "We do not expect inflation in Turkiye to have negative impact on Azerbaijan"

30 June 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The inflation in Turkiye is not expected to have a particularly negative effect on the financial system of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Finance Minister Samir Sharifov's interview with the local media outlets.

The Minister noted that Azerbaijan’s financial system is sufficiently balanced, and banking system is reliable. Besides, he emphasized that Azerbaijan has quite large foreign exchange reserves and the debt level is very low. Samir Sharifov added that it is not expected any particular negative impact.

