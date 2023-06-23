Flights between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to be intensified

23 June 2023 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Protocol on Air Communication was signed by the representatives of the countries, including the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the information by the Kazakh Ministry of Industry.

In accordance with the document, the legal framework for regular flights between countries has been expanded.

Now the designated carriers of both countries will operate 42 flights instead of 32.

"The expansion of the legal framework will increase the number of flights operated between the countries, which will increase competition in the air transportation market between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and will also further strengthen trade, economic, business, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries," the ministry explained.

It should be noted that the signing of the protocol took place during the visit of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Azerbaijan.

