Wednesday April 19 2023

Azerbaijani banks' net profit increases - CBA

19 April 2023 16:33 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The net profit of Azerbaijani banks increased by 54% in the first quarter of 2023 and reached AZN267.9m ($157.6m), Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

