Azerbaijan & South Korea discuss potential cooperation opportunities [PHOTOS]

12 April 2023 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), met with Seongsu Kim, the CEO of the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) for the CIS countries, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

According to the information received from SMBDA, the head of KOTRA’s Azerbaijan Office Kyekwon Jo participated at the meeting, as well. The meeting discussed the potential cooperation opportunities, and joint initiatives to support the development of local SMEs. Orkhan Mammadov gave detailed information on the SMBDA's activities and support mechanisms.

The Chairman of SMBDA also posted a tweet and noted that he was pleased to receive the Korean Delegation led by Seongsu Kim. The Chairman noted that they discussed the expansion of potential cooperation opportunities, and promoting trade initiatives among the SMEs of Azerbaijan and Korea.

Pleased to meet today with delegation headed by Mr. Seongsu Kim, KOTRA @iloveKOTRA CIS Director General at #KOBİA. Exchanged views on prospects for expansion of potential #cooperation opportunities, promoting trade initiatives among #SMEs of Azerbaijan and Korea.

🇦🇿 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/bKYSfa49FA — Orkhan Mammadov (@MammadovOrkh) April 11, 2023

We should note that South Korea is one of the important trade partners of Azerbaijan in the Far East. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and South Korea amounted to $269m in 2022.

