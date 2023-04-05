Real Estate and Investment Exhibition to be held at Baku Crystal Hall

5 April 2023 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Atlm Expo will organize the 6th ReExpo International Real Estate and Investment Exhibition at Baku Crystal Hall in Azerbaijan on May 19-20, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, over 300 prestigious real estate projects from various countries including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Montenegro, Cyprus, and Georgia will be showcased in the exhibition.

Official representatives of many companies engaging in the construction of houses, villas, apartments, bungalows, residences, penthouses, offices, business centers, etc. will meet buyers at ReExpo Azerbaijan this year.

The organizer of the exhibition informed that access for visitors will be free and the organizer will provide free transportation on the day of the exhibition, as well.

