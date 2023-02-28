Azerbaijan & Romania mull renewable energy [PHOTO]

28 February 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev received a delegation led by Marian Neacșu, Secretary General of the Government of Romania.

In the meeting, Samir Valiyev touched on the relationship between Azerbaijan and Romania, noted that the relations within the two countries are at the level of strategic partnership, and stressed that the agenda in the field of energy is broad, Azernews reports citing the Energy Ministry.

He spoke about the cooperation opportunities in the field of natural gas, electricity, and especially renewable energy.

“The issues arising from the decisions adopted at the first meeting between the ministers of 4 countries in order to implement the “Agreement on strategic partnership in the development and transmission of green energy between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary” signed in Bucharest in December last year were considered, and discussions were held on the transit of green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe via the Black Sea,” the ministry said.

The meeting underscored that along with traditional and renewable energy, the importance of developing cooperation in such areas as energy efficiency and regulation of energy issues was noted.

The ministry noted that the representatives from the Ministry of Energy, AREA, AERA, Azerenergy OJSC, and Azerishig OJSC attended the meeting.

Noting that, the Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary has been signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022. The agreement covers the construction of an electric cable from the Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania on December 17, 2022.

As part of this project, it is planned to construct a cable that would allow the transport of 4 GW of green energy from Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz