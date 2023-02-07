Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 7 2023

Azerbaijan ranks first for oil export to Italy

7 February 2023 13:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan ranks first for oil export to Italy
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan's crude oil export to Italy in December 2022 totaled 854,240 tons, Azernews reports, referring to the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security.

