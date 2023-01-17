Cargo transport through North-South corridor goes up by 90 percent

17 January 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

In 2022, transit transportation increased by 2.9m amounting to 7.5m tons, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Railways company.

Total transportation increased by 3.7m tons amounting to 18.7m tons. An increase was observed mainly in petroleum products, chemical and mineral fertilizers, construction materials, and coal cargo, the report elaborated.

Compared to 2021, cargo transportation on the East-West transport corridor increased by 500,000 tons, amounting to 3.9m tons, and on the North-West transport corridor increased by 2m amounting to 2.9m tons.

A total of 90 percent increase in cargo transportation through the North-South transport corridor was recorded. The increase in transportation on the Trans-Caspian international transport route was 41 percent, Azerbaijan Railways said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz