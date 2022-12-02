Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates new concessional loan to stimulate local production

2 December 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s ATC Company, Trend reports on December 2 via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

As part of measures to support local production, the fund has allocated 195,000 manat ($114,710) in concessional loans to ATC Company to finance the projects, aimed at the production and processing of industrial goods, the tweet said.

---

