Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates new concessional loan to stimulate local production
By Trend
The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s ATC Company, Trend reports on December 2 via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
As part of measures to support local production, the fund has allocated 195,000 manat ($114,710) in concessional loans to ATC Company to finance the projects, aimed at the production and processing of industrial goods, the tweet said.
