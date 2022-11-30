Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee discloses number of active users of 'green corridor'

30 November 2022 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee registered 1,140 participants (entrepreneurs) of the 'green corridor', Trend reports referring to Head of Customs Duties Management of the State Customs Committee Tariyel Alverdiyev.

According to him, a total of 790 entrepreneurs are active users of the 'green corridor', 284 are exporters, and 580 - are importers.

"I would also like to note that since the beginning of 2022, 20 percent of imported goods to Azerbaijan have been exempt from customs duties," said Alyverdiyev.

He also stated that new rules for goods registration on the e-customs platform are going to be implemented beginning January 1.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz