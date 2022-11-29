Azerbaijan's energy minister visiting Algeria to discuss deepening energy cooperation issues

29 November 2022 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is paying a visit to Algeria, Azernews reports.

Within the visit, which will last till November 30, bilateral meetings will be held between the minister and a number of Algerian officials. The parties are expected to discuss the opportunities for expanding the cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria were established on April 22, 1994. Azerbaijani president signed a decree, dated November 28, 2014, on ensuring the activities of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria. Algeria opened a diplomatic office in Azerbaijan in January 2015.

In total, four documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Algeria. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.3 million in 2021.

