Sunday November 27 2022

Azerbaijan, Turkiye trade turnover up over past four years

27 November 2022 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkiye has grown from $3.6 billion to $5.2 billion over the past four years, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci said.

