Official: Business entities in liberated lands are to be fully exempt from taxes
Business entities operating in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fully exempt from tax fees from January 1, 2023, State Tax Service Head of the Main Department for Tax Policy Nijat Imanov said.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%