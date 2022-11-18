Azernews.Az

Official: Business entities in liberated lands are to be fully exempt from taxes

Business entities operating in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fully exempt from tax fees from January 1, 2023, State Tax Service Head of the Main Department for Tax Policy Nijat Imanov said.

