IGB contributes significantly to diversification of natural gas supply - Nicolae Ciuca

1 October 2022 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) contributes significantly to the diversification of natural gas supply, said Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciuca, Trend reports.

He was addressing the ceremony of commercial launch of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria.

“Though this is a moment for celebration for the developers of the project, and for all its beneficiaries, we should remain realistic and acknowledge that diversification of supply and routes needs to speed up as Europe has to get rid of dependency on Russian fossil fuels. The energy crisis felt by the whole Europe made us even more united in our efforts to find solutions and to ensure the necessary for this winter as well as for the future in the logic of sustainability and environmental protection,” said Ciuca.

He pointed out that regional cooperation and jointly developed solutions are key to success, as individual actions do not offer sufficient answers in time of crisis.

“The completion of the Vertical Corridor is a part of such solutions, as it will facilitate gas transit to Central and Eastern Europe and to the Western Balkans by connecting the Southern Gas Corridor and BRUA. This will give access to gas resources from the Caspian Sea, as well as to the LNG terminals in the north of Greece,” added Romania’s prime minister.

