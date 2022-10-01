Businessmen from Russia's Voronezh looking to enter Azerbaijani market

1 October 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The videoconference between Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan and business mission of Russian Voronezh oblast was held as part of the "An hour with the trade representative" project of the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Trend reports citing the office.

The meeting addressed prospects for the business activity of Voronezh enterprises in the Azerbaijani market.

During the conference, Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov spoke in detail about the economic situation, demanded products, the most promising directions for Russian exports, and the office's possibilities to support the export activities of Russian enterprises.

"The sides also discussed arranging a face-to-face business mission of Voronezh companies to Azerbaijan, as well as the involvement of Voronezh exporters in exhibition events of Azerbaijan," the statement said.

Ruslan Mirsayapov, Director of the Export Support Center [regional representative of Russian Export Center] Marina Konkina, as well as representatives of Voronezh enterprises participated in the talks, organized jointly with the Export Support Center of the Leningrad oblast.

