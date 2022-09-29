Development of Azerbaijan's small, medium-sized enterprises yielded notable results – official

29 September 2022 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Despite the negative developments in the world, Azerbaijan is taking measures to reduce their impact on the country's economy, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov said at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to him, the country is making every effort to reinforce and develop a more dynamic economy.

Safarov added that the transition to a demand-driven economy could also be seriously affected by small and medium-sized enterprises.

As he noted, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises has yielded notable results.

