Azerbaijani parliament to discuss expanding paid services on real estate

29 September 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The range of paid services on real estate has been proposed to be expanded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in amendments to the law ‘On state register of real estate’, put up for discussion at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The amendments have determined the legal basis for charging fees for the provision of the following services: primary and repeated technical inventory of real estate; verification of information about real estate related to the emergence of rights to it, the transfer of rights, as well as entering this information into the state register.

The services also include providing information from the state register on the legal owner of real estate, description and address of real estate; provision of mobile services for drawing up schematic plans of addresses, receiving and issuing documents for state registration of rights; provision of an expert conclusion on the land plot based on the data of the land cadastre and the results of field measurements and measurement work.

Besides, the proposed amendments envision changing the title of the article on ‘State duty for issuance of documents on state registration of ownership of the real estate and other rights, including mortgage rights’ to ‘Payments’ in the law ‘On state register of real estate’.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz