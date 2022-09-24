Azerbaijani Texnikabank's property to be put up for auction

24 September 2022 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Texnikabank OJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Auction Centerin Baku on October 12, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bank's immovable property includes non-residential premise with the area of 150.4 square meters at the following address: Imran Gasimov str. 47, Nasimi district, Baku.

Its starting price at the auction will be 800,000 manat ($470,590).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid by the auction participant to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: Badamdar highway 27, Sabayil district, Baku.

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67

