Azerbaijan participating in 73rd International Astronautical Congress [PHOTO]

19 September 2022 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

A delegation from the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry and Azercosmos is taking part in the 73rd International Astronautical Congress taking place in Paris, France, on September 18-22, Azernews reports.

The congress, which is organized once a year by the International Astronautical Federation, brings together representatives of the global space industry. This year's event is dedicated to the topic Space For All.

Azerbaijan is represented in Paris by stands IAC 2023 Baku and Azercosmos. The stands reflect the history of the development of the space sector in Azerbaijan, space programs carried out in the country, projects implemented to improve knowledge and skills in this field, as well as information about the history, culture, and tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan.

Along with Azercosmos, the European Space Agency, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, space institutions of the UK, the UAE, India, Japan, Germany, and other states are also represented in the exhibition pavilion.

Azercosmos’ participation in the congress is an indicator of the process of rapid preparation for the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku in 2023. The congress will open new opportunities for further development of the space sector ecosystem, instilling the importance of space for future generations and contributing to space initiatives in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the 12th international meeting of ministers and parliamentarians of the organization’s member countries was held within the framework of the congress. Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by MP Soltan Mammadov and MP Vugar Bayramov.

Baku won the right to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2023. The congress, which was first held in 1950 in Paris, is considered the most prestigious space event in the world.

