Funds allocated for apartment building in Fuzuli city

13 September 2022 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) has completed a tender for the construction of apartment buildings in Fuzuli city.

According to the portal, a total of 13.9 million AZN ($8.1 million) will be allocated for the construction of multi-apartment residential buildings No. 7, 8, 9, 10,11, and 12 on a plot of land with an area of 8.9 hectares in Fuzuli city.

The agency has signed a corresponding contract with Mercury Inshaat LLC Araz Inshaatchi.

On January 4, 2021, under the presidential decree, the Karabakh Revival Fund was established to ensure a modern and decent life for sustainable settlement in the liberated territories, to carry out construction and rehabilitation work in all areas, as well as to support safe living, and sustainable growth.

The fund provides financial assistance and investments in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as takes steps to transform these lands into a prosperous and economically sustainable region.

