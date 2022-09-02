Azerbaijan's investment, trade potential showcased at int'l fair in China [PHOTO]

2 September 2022 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s investment and trade potential is demonstrated at the China International Fair of Services, Azernews reports.

With the support of the Economy Ministry and the Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in China, the country is participating in the fair for the fourth time.

In addition to the investment potential of Azerbaijan, which has a single national stand, the exhibition also presents quality and competitive products. The stand provides extensive information about the Alat Free Economic Zone, industrial parks, and international transport routes passing through the country.

Moreover, exhibitors are given extensive information about the services that the Agency for Export and Investment Promotion, the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, as well as the Analysis and Coordination Center of the Fourth Industrial Revolution can provide foreign investors and potential cooperation with these institutions.

At the SOCAR stand, a corner was created with the theme “Create Innovations For a Greener Future”, which provides information about long-term strategic goals for the period until 2035 in such areas as energy, digitalization, and innovations in the framework of the new SOCAR corporate strategy.

About 200 events are scheduled for the exhibition, which will last until September 5. One of them is the forum “Azerbaijan- Investment and Trade Opportunities”, which will be jointly organized by the Trade Representative Office of Azerbaijan in China and the China Association for International Economic Cooperation.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s trade representative to China Teymur Nadiroglu will make a presentation on Azerbaijan’s investment potential at the “Access to Foreign Countries” summit to be held during the exhibition.

Azerbaijan is China’s key trade partner in the South Caucasus region. In 2021, China became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.7 billion.

Azerbaijan has a trade mission in China, trade and wine houses, trade branches in trade networks and measures are continuously taken to develop cooperation. Successful investment cooperation is underway.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz