Kyrgyzstan to apply Azerbaijan's experience in public services digitalization

2 September 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Kyrgyzstan plans to apply Azerbaijan’s experience in the digitalization of public services, Azernews reports.

Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Bakyt Torobayev said during his visit to the ASAN center.

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation Deputy Chairman Jeyhun Salmanov briefed him about the activities of ASAN centers in the country. He noted that with the creation of the ASAN service, serious progress has been achieved in the field of providing effective public administration.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on the application of ASAN's experience in Kyrgyzstan.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

In total, around 58 documents were signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.

