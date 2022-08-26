National cargo transport via TRACECA up in 1H2022

26 August 2022 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor increased by 19.3 percent and amounted to 24.2 million tons in the first half of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

In January-June, 13 million tons, or 53.9 percent, of cargo was transported by road transport, 7.9 million tons, or 32.6 percent, by rail, and 3.2 million tons, or 13.5 percent, by sea.

Transit cargoes accounted for 6.6 million tons or 27.3 percent of total freight traffic along the TRACECA corridor in the first six months of the year.

Last year, Azerbaijan and TRACECA agreed on cooperation in the areas of corridor geography expansion and digitalization. The parties agreed to cooperate in the development of multimodal transportation, increasing the competitiveness of container traffic, developing new projects that may help attract additional cargo flows to the corridor, and increasing efforts to promote the TRACECA corridor at the bilateral and international levels.

TRACECA, which was founded in 1993, is an international transportation program involving the European Union and 12 member states from the Eastern European, Caucasus, and Central Asian regions (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan).

