Azerbaijan leads for mobile internet speed in South Caucasus in June 2022

20 July 2022 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan was the leader for mobile internet speed in the South Caucasus in June 2022, Trend reports referring to the Speedtest Global Index rating.

In this rating, Azerbaijan has risen by three steps (compared to June 2021) and ranked 58th with an access speed of 33.64 Mbps.

Georgia ranked 63rd (30.92 Mbps) on this indicator, and Armenia - 78th (23.53 Mbps).

The top three countries with the fastest mobile internet in the world were Norway (126.96 Mbps), the UAE (120.37 Mbps) and Bulgaria (110.61 Mbps).

