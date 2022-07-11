Port of Baku launches transportation of world-renowned cars [PHOTO]

11 July 2022 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) offers logistics companies modern services and the possibility of transporting vehicles by road, rail and sea, the port’s press service told Trend.

The Dutch Cabooter Group company, in cooperation with the Port of Baku and Port Bonded Services LLC, has started delivering cars of famous brands such as Mercedes Benz and BMW from the European market to consumers in Asia through the Port of Baku.

The role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in global logistics is growing and entering a new stage of development. The Port of Baku is becoming an important multimodal logistics hub connecting Asia and Europe and improving regional connectivity.

