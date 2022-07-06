Azerbaijan eyeing possibilities of double taxation avoidance on global level

6 July 2022 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is negotiating with a number of countries on signing agreements on double taxation avoidance.

The remarks were made by the head of the Main Department of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring of the STS, Orkhan Musayev, in an interview with the Vergiler online newspaper (vergiler.az).

According to him, in general, 94 international agreements have been concluded in the taxation field.

"To date, Azerbaijan has signed 55 bilateral agreements on the avoidance of double taxation. Besides, negotiations are underway with Japan, Slovakia, India, Portugal, and a number of other countries to sign similar documents," Musayev added.

